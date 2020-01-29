Mass. Judge OKs $3M Uber Deal After Atty Fee Concerns

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday approved a $3 million settlement between Uber Technologies Inc. and a class of riders claiming they were overcharged, signing off on a $900,000 attorney fee after previously expressing concern over the way fees are tabulated. Senior U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said the accord seemed fair, bringing the case filed in 2014 across the finish line after a trip to the First Circuit. During a hearing in Boston last summer, the judge said he wanted lawyers from Bailey & Glasser LLP and the Law Office of Pedro A. Jaile to fully spell out why...

