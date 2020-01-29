GAO Affirms Broad Scope Of $10B VA Health Record Deal

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a Boston-based company's protest of a contract awarded to Cerner Corp. to improve clinical documentation at Veterans Affairs, saying the order fit under a broader $10 billion deal to overhaul the VA's health record system. Although Nuance Communications Inc. argued that the clinical documentation improvement deal was too far outside the terms of Cerner's overarching electronic health records contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and should have been awarded as a separate contract, the GAO ruled that the VA's agreement with Cerner clearly encompassed all EHR requirements including incidental needs. "Based on...

