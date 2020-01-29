Toyota Sued Over Alleged Fuel Tank Defect In RAV4s

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- Toyota's 2019 and 2020 RAV4 Hybrid vehicles come with a defect that prevents the fuel tank from being filled to capacity, an issue the carmaker knows about but has chosen not to warn consumers of, a California man claimed in a proposed class action filed Wednesday. Ken Ly purchased a 2019 RAV4 Hybrid in August 2019 and discovered the alleged defect during his first trip to the gas pump, according to his complaint. He took his vehicle to Toyota twice for repair but saw "no result," he told the California federal court. "The vehicles cannot be repaired, even under warranty, because...

