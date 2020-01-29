EEOC, Norfolk Southern Settle Age Bias Hiring Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Norfolk Southern Railroad Corp. have reached a $350,000 deal to resolve class claims accusing the transportation giant of passing over job applicants it deemed too old to be security officers, according to a filing Tuesday in New Jersey federal court. The settlement breaks down to two $47,250 payouts — for liquidated damages and back wages — and an additional $255,500 to be divided among class claimants, according to an unsigned consent decree. The railroad “expressly denies” that it exercised age preferences in hiring and that it violated the law, according to the consent decree....

