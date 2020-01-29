Miles & Stockbridge Ducks DQ Bid In $100M Army Deal Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- Miles & Stockbridge PC on Wednesday avoided a disqualification bid in litigation between two technology companies over a $100 million U.S. Army contract, as the rival entity waited too long to make the request, a Virginia federal judge ruled. Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc. knew of the alleged conflict since November 2016, but only sought to disqualify Miles & Stockbridge as counsel for Pro-Active Technologies Inc. in January, more than seven months after the case between the two companies had commenced, according to Wednesday’s order by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III. ATG first laid claims against ProActive back in April,...

