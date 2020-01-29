Berkshire Agrees To $10M Deal In Acme Benefits Class Action

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to shell out an estimated $10 million to resolve a suit accusing the Warren Buffett-owned conglomerate of violating ERISA by making subsidiary Acme Brick Co. freeze pension benefit accruals and cut its matching 401(k) contributions in half. Texas U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means gave a preliminary green light Tuesday to the deal, which will bring an end to more than five years of litigation between Berkshire and Acme plan participants if it garners final approval. According to the plaintiffs' unopposed Dec. 30 motion for preliminary approval, the settlement has an estimated value of $10 million and will...

