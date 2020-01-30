Dem FCC Commissioner Urges Collecting More Diversity Data

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Democratic Federal Communications Commission member is pushing back against the recent call by the commission's Republican majority for the Third Circuit to revisit a court order that requires the FCC to revamp its media ownership rules. Commissioner Geoffrey Starks told the National Association of Broadcasters board that rather than continually fighting an appeals panel's order to build up data on how its policies affect the role of women and people of color in the media sector, the FCC instead should be beefing up its data on both ownership and management demographics. "We must make sure that everything — from who...

