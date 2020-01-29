Trucking Co. Must Pay Motorist $4.4M After Accident

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- A motorist who was injured when a Landstar Ranger Inc. tractor-trailer collided with his SUV on a Louisiana highway has been awarded $4.4 million by a federal jury. James Hall won the money Tuesday over injuries and damages suffered in the Sept. 4, 2017, crash. When Hall saw traffic ahead and slowed his GMC Envoy, he was rear-ended by Landstar’s Freightliner semi, driven by trucker Jacques Manassee, Hall said in his March 2018 complaint. The semi was allegedly going 65 miles per hour. Hall suffered serious injuries to his head, neck and back, and other parts of his body, he said, as...

