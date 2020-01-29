Navy, Wash. State Agree To Underwater Hull Cleaning Halt

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- The U.S Navy agreed Wednesday to a decade-long moratorium on underwater hull cleaning of inactive ships in Puget Sound to end litigation brought by Washington state, environmental groups and the Suquamish Tribe that said the practice violated the Clean Water Act. The proposed agreement filed in Washington federal court would end claims the Navy violated the CWA when it allegedly dumped dozens of dump trucks' worth of debris, chemicals and marine growth into Sinclair Inlet in Puget Sound while cleaning the hull of the decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Independence. The 10-year moratorium on underwater hull cleaning for decommissioned ships will be...

