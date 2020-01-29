Sullivan & Cromwell Wants $13M Double-Dealing Suit Axed

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- Litigation accusing Sullivan & Cromwell LLP of acting unethically in proceedings related to a $56.2 million arbitral award against Laos offers a "tortured and illogical narrative" of actual events, the firm has fired back in a motion to dismiss. Attorney Andrew Delaney has accused the New York-based firm of improperly representing the Laotian government in litigation in which the country is resisting enforcement of a $56.2 million arbitral award to Delaney's former clients. The tribunal that issued the award was led by then-Sullivan & Cromwell partner James Carter. The award was issued in arbitration that followed a dispute over a soured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS