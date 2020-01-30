Enviros Sue To Block Air Cargo Facility In San Bernardino

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Environmental groups asked the Ninth Circuit to block a recently approved air cargo facility at the San Bernardino Airport in California, arguing that the Federal Aviation Administration brushed aside serious concerns about the project’s air quality impacts. The Sierra Club, Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, and others on Wednesday said a 650,000-square-foot sorting and distribution building, space for 14 large aircraft and other facilities that were recently greenlighted by the FAA would make the area’s already bad air quality worse. The groups said even though the project could emit worrying levels of nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide and other substances,...

