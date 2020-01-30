11th Circ. Urged To Revisit Suit Over False Bar Exam Results

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- The 11th Circuit has been urged to reconsider the dismissal of a putative class action against a technology company that created software that erroneously concluded applicants had failed Georgia's bar exam, as the company owed a duty to the applicants. The three-judge appellate panel should correct its mistake that ILG Technologies LLC owed "no duty" to bar applicants Lloyd Dan Murray Jr. and Jennifer McGhan outside the parameters of the company's contract with the state's Office of Bar Admissions, as ILG owed the applicants a "duty of care," according to Wednesday's petition for a panel rehearing. As the software was "personal...

