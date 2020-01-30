Wells Fargo Borrowers Win Cert. In Foreclosure Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has certified a nationwide class of Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers who say the bank breached its contract by denying them home loan modifications, while excluding proposed subclasses of borrowers bringing consumer protection, wrongful foreclosure and emotional distress claims. In partially granting the certification bid Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup approved a class definition that encompasses Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers who qualified for a home loan modification between 2010 and 2018 but were not offered it due to a software glitch and whose homes were later foreclosed upon. Proposed subclasses for a nationwide class bringing intentional emotional...

