USAA Leaves Vehicle Reimbursement Suit In The Dust

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday tossed for the second time and last time a policyholder's lawsuit claiming the United Services Automobile Association illegally excludes sales tax and title transfer fees when compensating customers for their totaled vehicles. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall already threw out named plaintiff Malaika Coleman's proposed class action in July, but gave her a chance to amend her claims against USAA and subsidiary Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Co. Her second attempt, though, "changes very little" and still fails to plead facts demonstrating that USAA was bound by the insurance agreement to pay the "actual cash...

