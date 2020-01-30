3rd Circ. Won't Nix Conviction In $3M Insider Trading Plot

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 11:00 AM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday refused to toss the prison sentence for a man convicted in a more than $3 million insider trading scheme involving pharmaceutical companies' stock, ruling in a precedential opinion that he failed to show he wasn’t aware of the securities rule he later admitted to violating. A circuit panel upheld the 30-month prison sentence issued to Steven Fishoff in New Jersey federal court for short-selling shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. as part of the illicit scheme at his Featherwood Capital Inc., rejecting claims he was entitled to the so-called non-imprisonment defense based on his purported lack of...

