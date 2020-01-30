T-Mobile/Sprint Judge Rejects Input From Dish Spectrum Rival

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing a review of the Justice Department's settlement clearing T-Mobile's merger with Sprint has rejected a proposed brief from a company suing the government over preferential treatment Dish Network allegedly received in a spectrum auction. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly issued a text order Wednesday that granted several requests to file amicus briefs in the Tunney Act review of the U.S. Department of Justice deal, which would see Sprint sell its prepaid businesses and some spectrum assets to Dish in exchange for clearance of the $56 billion tie-up. But the order also rejected a request from...

