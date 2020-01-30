Opioid MDL's Pharmacy Bellwether Trial Nudged To November

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 2:12 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation has moved back to November an eagerly awaited bellwether trial targeting the nation's largest pharmacy chains, a top plaintiffs' attorney in the MDL said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster set a new trial date of Nov. 9 — compared to the previous date of Oct. 12 — for test cases that the northern Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit are waging against a half-dozen pharmacy retailers, including CVS Health Corp., Walgreen Co., Rite-Aid Corp., and Walmart Inc., according to Peter Weinberger of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP, counsel for the counties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS