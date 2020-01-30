9th Circ. Ruling Puts Climate Suits In Fed Court, Chevron Says

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- A lawyer for Chevron Corp. says the Ninth Circuit's recent ruling that only the executive and legislative branches can tackle climate change policy makes clear that the climate torts fossil fuel companies currently face are a federal matter, not a state one. Federal appeals courts across the U.S. are poised to determine whether suits by states, cities and counties seeking to put Chevron and other energy companies on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages can be sustained under state law. Chevron attorney Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP on Wednesday wrote letters to three of those courts...

