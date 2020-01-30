Split Texas Panel Revives Suit Over Cop Car Crash, Injuries

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- A split panel of a Texas appellate court on Thursday restored a negligence suit brought against the Texas city of Gonzales over a traffic collision allegedly caused when a speeding police officer responding to an emergency call ran a red light and crashed into an SUV, injuring all occupants. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals justices ruled 2-1 to revive the lawsuit brought by Alejandra Zapata and her passengers under the Texas Tort Claims Liability Act, writing in the majority opinion that the facts surrounding Gonzales police Officer Trey Tunis’ conduct remain in dispute and that a fact finder must now resolve...

