Perkins Coie Adds Construction Partner From Schiff Hardin

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP has hired an attorney experienced in guiding clients through construction projects from start to finish to beef up its construction practice in Chicago, the firm announced. Michael Hanahan represents commercial and public project owners and other industry participants on construction-related matters including contract drafting and negotiations, disputes and overall contract administration. He joined Perkins Coie in late January after working for more than 22 years at Schiff Hardin LLP. Hanahan told Law360 on Monday that he changed firms because he wanted to be a part of Perkins Coie's growing Midwestern presence and to work for a firm whose...

