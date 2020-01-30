Ill. Police And DOT Beat Suit Over Late Benefit Payments

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A federal judge has tossed a suit that sought to force the Illinois transportation and police departments to pay interest for making allegedly late payments to two union local benefit funds, saying the police and transportation arms were immune from the suit. U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer granted bids Wednesday from the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation to dismiss suits from the Teamsters Local Union No. 727 Health & Welfare Fund and Teamsters Local Union No. 727 Legal & Educational Assistance Fund that sought interest and damages for allegedly late payments into the funds. Judge Pallmeyer agreed...

