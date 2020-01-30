J&J Says Workers Misinterpreted High Court's IBM Ruling

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that workers pursuing a benefits suit claiming they sunk retirement savings into overvalued J&J stock can't lean on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision involving IBM, arguing the workers were mistaken when they said the justices had chosen not to repudiate a 2014 high court ruling. Johnson & Johnson argued that the workers misstated facts in their notice of supplemental authority directing the judge's attention to the high court's decision to remand Retirement Plans Committee of IBM et al. v. Jander et al. back to the Second Circuit. For instance, the workers erroneously asserted that the...

