Energen Unit Escapes Texas Oil Rig Injury Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- An Energen Corp. unit has escaped a suit accusing it of causing a worker's injuries on an oil rig, after a Texas appellate court said the company did not owe the worker a duty of care due to his independent contractor status. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday unanimously affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Energen Resources Corp. and Dialog Wireline Services LLC in a suit accusing the companies of causing Nathan Jones' severe injuries while he was working on an oil rig drilling on a lease owned and operated by Energen. The suit claims that due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS