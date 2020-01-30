6 Tesla Directors Settle SolarCity Merger Suit In Del. For $60M

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Six Tesla Motors Inc. directors have left company founder Elon Musk to fend for himself in a Chancery Court stockholder challenge to Tesla’s $2.6 billion SolarCity merger, agreeing instead to a separate, insurance-funded, $60 million settlement of their own. The deal, detailed in a letter to the court late Wednesday from Christine M. Mackintosh of Grant & Eisenhofer PA, counsel to the stockholders, said that the directors' exit should not affect plans for trial on the seven direct and derivative counts that remain. “This settlement does not resolve any claims against defendant Elon Musk. Co-lead plaintiffs agree that the settlement with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS