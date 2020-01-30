Texas Justices Mull If Farmhands Eligible For Workers' Comp

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court considered Thursday whether farm and ranch workers are covered by workers’ compensation laws or are exempt under the state’s Farm Animal Liability Act, a decision attorneys argued could change how business is conducted across the sector. The issue arose during oral arguments in a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Raul Amparo Zuniga Ortiz Jr., who was killed by blunt-force trauma caused by a bull in 2013 while moving cattle on Conway and Marlene Waaks’ 760-acre Carmine Charolais Ranch. The justices’ questions and the attorneys’ arguments focused heavily on the impact the court’s decision could...

