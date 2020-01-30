Texas Explosion Suit Shifts To State Court For Possible MDL

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Texas residents who claim their homes were damaged in the wake of two explosions at a Texas chemical plant have dropped a federal suit but their attorneys say they plan to pursue the claims in state court, where TPC has requested similar cases be centralized into multidistrict litigation. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone agreed to dismiss a federal suit brought by lead plaintiff Christopher S. Harms against TPC Group Inc. stemming from Thanksgiving Eve explosions at the TPC plant in Port Neches, Texas. The move came just days after a Texas MDL panel stayed trial court proceedings in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS