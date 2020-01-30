Season Ticket Holder Takes Another Shot At Brooklyn Nets

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn Nets former season ticket holder dropped his federal court proposed class action and his federal monopolization claims against the team in order to take the dispute over his canceled membership back into New York state court. Simon Yedid said Wednesday that his federal Sherman Act claims — accusing the Nets of trying to monopolize the resale market, through a preferred company, by canceling his season ticket membership when he sold his tickets through another broker — was the only reason the team was able to yank his lawsuit into federal court in the first place after he filed suit...

