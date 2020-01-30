NJ Real Estate Atty Suspended For Pocketing Tax Refunds

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday suspended an attorney indefinitely for pocketing clients' entire property tax refunds after purportedly claiming he would only keep a third of such savings, and for creating bogus documents stating his fee was the full amount. The state's highest court said in an order that William S. Winters was suspended from practicing law in the Garden State for "an indeterminate period of time" in connection with how he kept the refunds of four clients who mistakenly believed their tax appeals had been unsuccessful after not receiving further information from him. In an Aug. 6 decision...

