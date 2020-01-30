Trump Admin Moves To Codify Relaxed Policy On Killing Birds

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Trump administration moved Thursday to codify a policy eliminating criminal penalties for incidental migratory bird deaths under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a policy already being challenged in federal court by environmental groups that say the push for “needless bird deaths" only benefits the administration’s industry benefactors. In December 2017, the Department of the Interior issued a legal opinion that the MBTA does not prohibit the incidental taking or killing of birds, departing from decades of precedent in announcing it would no longer criminally prosecute individuals and companies for the accidental injury or killing of migratory birds. The policy change...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS