SEC Says Vistaprint Trader's Trial Must Go To The Jury

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a jury should decide whether a Massachusetts man netted nearly $1 million by hitting on risky trades with the help of a friend working for Vistaprint, according to a midtrial filing late Thursday. Charlie Jinan Chen, already acquitted of criminal insider trading charges, should have his SEC suit go to the panel after four days of testimony, the commission argued in opposition to a motion by Chen. The SEC accused Chen of raising the standard for a judgment as a matter of law, saying the agency did enough to meet its burden in the...

