Trump Rape Accuser Wants President's DNA For Testing

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- A columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s asked the president Thursday to submit to a DNA test as part of a defamation case the columnist brought against Trump accusing him of falsely denying the alleged assault. Counsel for Trump's accuser, Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, provided a copy of the request Thursday to Law360. The document cites New York state judicial rules and says the president is "required" to submit to the test on the morning of March 2 at a facility in Washington, D.C. "The examination shall obtain a buccal, blood or skin cell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS