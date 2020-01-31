Airbus Wins Court OK For €3.6B Global Bribery Settlement

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 3:51 PM GMT) -- Airbus SE won court approval on Friday for its €3.6 billion ($4 billion) deal with British, American and French authorities to end long-running corruption probes into its use of bribes to foreign officials and others to secure jet sales, in the world's biggest ever bribery settlement. The European aerospace giant has reached agreements with the Serious Fraud Office and authorities in France and the U.S. to end corruption probes. (AP) In London, Judge Victoria Sharp signed off a deferred prosecution agreement with Britain’s Serious Fraud Office at a brief hearing on Friday afternoon, concluding that the agreement was in the public interest....

