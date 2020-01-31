Most Claims Chopped In Apple IPhone Audio Defect Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 1:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a suit alleging that Apple Inc. knowingly sold its iPhone 7 devices with an audio defect, finding the proposed class failed to support its fraud claims with allegations of where and how they were misled. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar dismissed 12 out of 15 claims brought by Lisa Tabak and a proposed class of other iPhone buyers, leaving only claims of breach of implied warranty under California law, breach of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and unjust enrichment, though he gave them leave to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS