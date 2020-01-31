Calif. Roundup Trial Paused At 11th Hour For Global Deal Talks

Law360, Martinez, Calif. (January 31, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- A California judge on Friday excused 16 empaneled jurors expected to hear the latest trial over claims that Monsanto's Roundup causes cancer, after the parties agreed to an eleventh-hour delay to avoid disrupting settlement talks in litigation involving tens of thousands of similar claims. At the start of an early morning trial, Superior Court Judge Barry P. Goode told the jurors that counsel for Monsanto and plaintiff Kathleen Caballero had agreed to postpone the trial over Caballero's claims that the popular weedkiller contributed to her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and that Monsanto failed to warn consumers about the risks. The judge thanked the...

