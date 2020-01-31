Oasis Escapes Borrowers' Suit Over Legal Funding

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal court has granted Oasis Legal Finance LLC's bid to toss a proposed class action brought by borrowers alleging the company swindled them out of an "outsized" portion of their personal injury settlements, saying the borrowers failed to show why the case belongs to his district court. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III noted in Friday's order that the parties have entered an agreement to bring their disputes in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois. Therefore, the court opted to dismiss the action without prejudice. “Plaintiffs fail to identify a single compelling reason to invalidate the forum...

