Tech Giants Tell DC Circ. Conservatives' $1.5B Suit Is Bunk

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit should let a $1.5 billion suit accusing Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple of illegally suppressing conservative voices on their various platforms stay dead, the tech giants told the court Thursday. The quartet of tech and social media behemoths urged the appellate court Thursday not to revive antitrust and First Amendment claims lodged against them by conservative group Freedom Watch and activist Laura Loomer, arguing that they don't have the power to violate individual freedom of speech. Calling the issue well-settled "black-letter law, recently reaffirmed by the Supreme Court," the companies said that as private companies and not state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS