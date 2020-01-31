Turnover At Telecom Agency Hands Trump, FCC More Power

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- Two major leadership shakeups at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration have shifted a delicate power balance away from well-established official channels for setting national spectrum policy, consolidating power in the White House and placing a premium on personal connections with President Donald Trump’s inner circle. This new dynamic means the Federal Communications Commission has a freer hand to advance its commercial 5G agenda with the backing of the Oval Office, but it also means government agencies are resorting to aggressive intervention to halt planned rulemaking they disagree with, some experts say. “Having people in place to resolve spectrum issues is...

