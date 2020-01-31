Cheniere, Parallax Drop Claims Days Ahead Of $400M Trial

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Parallax Enterprises LLC and Cheniere Energy Inc. dropped dueling claims Thursday in a Texas state court dispute over soured liquefied natural gas projects days before a jury trial with more than $400 million at stake was slated to begin. Cheniere was trying to recoup what it said was a $46 million loan and Parallax was asking for $400 million for an alleged breach of contract. While the lawsuit originally involved only Cheniere and Parallax, it sprawled to include claims against former Cheniere CEO Charif Souki and Martin Houston, who founded Parallax, as well as the company those two men formed together to...

