NJ Maserati Dealership Contractor Can't Save Contract Claim

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court refused to revive a contractor’s claim that a construction company owed it money to fix purportedly shoddy subcontracting work on a Maserati dealership, ruling Friday that the contractor never gave the company a chance to cure the alleged deficiencies. Autobuilders General Contracting Services Inc. went ahead and paid a new subcontractor to redo the work without giving CNJ Construction Corp. its contractually mandated three days to mitigate the problem, a two-judge panel reasoned. The decision preserved a $110,052 bench trial award for CNJ and tossed Autobuilders' counterclaim seeking to recoup what it paid out to the new subcontractor....

