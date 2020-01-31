Emails Don't Bind Kinder Morgan Unit To Easement Deal

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- A collection of emails between representatives for a Kinder Morgan Inc. unit and a landowner's attorney discussing the price the company would pay for an easement does not equate to a contract, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The court said emails discussing Copano Energy LLP's plan to buy an easement for a pipeline from landowner Stanley Bujnoch contain no intent to bind the parties to specific terms and no agreement to those specific terms — a few of the essential elements needed in a contract. The forward-looking emails using phrases like "will be asking for" and "will be buying" could...

