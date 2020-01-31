Auto Glass Wholesaler’s Boycott Suit Survives Dismissal Bid

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that OEM Glass Network Inc. had adequately alleged a conspiracy by its competitors and suppliers to boycott the company and force it out of the market. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garufis did dismiss some claims, though not all, against urethane manufacturer Sika Corp. for being time-barred, but otherwise rejected a bid by OEM competitors Mygrant Glass Company Inc. and Interstate Glass to dismiss the February 2019 lawsuit. The amended complaint’s allegations are mostly indirect, the judge said, but include at least one direct claim that Interstate’s owner boasted about coordinating pricing with Mygrant,...

