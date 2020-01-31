Rancher Not Liable In Crash With Bull, Texas Justices Rule

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that a rancher can't be held liable for injuries his loose bull caused when it collided with a pickup truck because he didn’t knowingly let the animal escape, a ruling that clarified conflicting laws on roaming livestock harkening back to the Lone Star State’s open-range heritage. The court unanimously held that lenient liability standards for livestock owners under a statewide law prevailed over a tighter stock control law in Wilson County, where rancher Shary Pruski’s bull got loose on a state highway and was hit by a pickup driven by Joshua Garcia. The ruling held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS