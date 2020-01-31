Novo Nordisk Investors Win Cert. In Insulin Kickback Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday granted certification to a class of Novo Nordisk investors in a suit alleging the Danish pharmaceutical giant misled shareholders about the driving forces behind its financial growth while concealing a scheme to pay kickbacks to pharmacy benefit managers in exchange for access to the insulin marketplace. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti granted the certification bid from Lehigh County Employees' Retirement System and four other pension funds, finding that the case met the requirements for Rule 23 class certification and rejecting the company's argument that the plaintiffs were not adequate class representatives. "Plaintiffs have made a...

