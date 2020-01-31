Walmart Seeks To Undo $6M Verdict In Calif. Meal Break Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- Walmart urged a California federal judge Friday to toss a jury’s verdict that awarded a class of employees $6.1 million because the company discouraged meal breaks by requiring workers to go through metal detectors to leave work, saying the workers didn’t prove that they were all discouraged from taking breaks. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, attorneys for Walmart asked U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. to enter judgment as a matter of law in the company’s favor even thought a jury in April awarded workers at a fulfillment center in Chino, California $6.1 million, arguing that there was no...

