NY Judge Tees Up Resentencing For Fraudster Jason Galanis

Law360, New York (January 31, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Con man Jason Galanis will be resentenced in May for a $37.6 million investor rip-off and a $60 million tribal bond swindle, a Manhattan federal judge said Friday, after the Second Circuit said his current prison term exceeding 16 years was the product of ineffective lawyering. Manhattan U.S. Judge P. Kevin Castel set a May 12 date for the incarcerated Galanis, 49, to be resentenced after the appellate court's September ruling, which criticized his former attorney Thomas Mazzucco for failing to pave the way for Galanis to plead guilty a single time in both frauds. Galanis was previously sentenced to more than 11...

