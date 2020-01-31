Tesla Investor Faces Headwinds In Chancery Records Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor signaled Friday that he was likely to at least prune a Tesla Inc. investor's demands for books and records related to Tesla's handling of a Twitter eruption by CEO Elon Musk in 2018 and 2019 that drew the wrath of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III urged attorneys for Tesla and investor Chase Gharrity to work out differences over Gharrity's expansive set of records demands, potentially through a kind of dispute resolution process, in part. But he cautioned in the hearing in Dover that a more formal step could follow....

