Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pringles-Buying Chef Can’t Get Redo On False Ad Class Cert.

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday ruled that a chef suing Kellogg Co. for allegedly lying about artificial flavors used in Pringles potato chips can’t get a reconsideration on his failed bid for class certification, saying his argument got things “backwards.”

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein shot down Matthew Marotto's argument that his bid should go through because Kellogg can’t prove any of the Pringles cans lacked a label saying the chips contained “no artificial flavors,” saying in the order it’s Marotto’s job to establish his claims meet the requirements for class certification under Rule 23.

“This contention gets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®