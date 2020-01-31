Pringles-Buying Chef Can’t Get Redo On False Ad Class Cert.

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday ruled that a chef suing Kellogg Co. for allegedly lying about artificial flavors used in Pringles potato chips can’t get a reconsideration on his failed bid for class certification, saying his argument got things “backwards.” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein shot down Matthew Marotto's argument that his bid should go through because Kellogg can’t prove any of the Pringles cans lacked a label saying the chips contained “no artificial flavors,” saying in the order it’s Marotto’s job to establish his claims meet the requirements for class certification under Rule 23. “This contention gets...

