Feinstein Calls On ICE To Halt New Detention Standards

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to suspend its new standards for detention centers amid reports of unsafe and hazardous living conditions in the facilities, saying the revisions will be harmful to detainees. In a letter Friday to ICE acting Director Matthew Albence, Feinstein said ICE should consult with "qualified experts" such as doctors, advocates and congressional oversight committees before making changes to existing detention standards that the agency is already failing to meet. "Given the number of deaths in ICE custody and widespread reports of poor conditions in ICE facilities, detention standards must be improved,"...

