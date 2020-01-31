TWC Inks Deal To End Calif. DAs' Overstated Net Speed Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- Time Warner Cable has reached a deal to end allegations brought by the district attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside that the cable provider misleadingly advertised its internet speeds as faster than they really are, the cable provider told Law360 on Friday. The settlement comes on the heels of a state court lawsuit filed Thursday by the three county DAs that alleges Time Warner Cable LLC made deceptive, false and misleading statements "by advertising the nature and speed of internet services they provided to consumers which overstated the speeds it could and did deliver to many of its California...

