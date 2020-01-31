Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Kirkland, Skadden

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, South State Corp. and CenterState Bank Corp. make a $6 billion merger, BorgWarner buys Delphi Technologies for $3.3 billion, and Stanley Black & Decker inks a $1.5 billion aerospace deal. The $6B Bank Merger South State Corp., led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, and CenterState Bank Corp., advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, unveiled plans Monday for a $6 billion merger aimed at creating a top Southeastern regional bank. The Wachtell team included tax partner Joshua M. Holmes. The Davis Polk team included tax partner William A. Curran. The all-stock deal calls for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS